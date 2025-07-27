Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'divorce' saves their Netflix deal: Expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have long been plagued by divorce rumours

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s multi-million-dollar Netflix deal hangs on by a single thread: their long-speculated divorce.

Mail on Sunday reported last week that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s lucrative contract with the streaming giant will not be renewed once it expires in September. However, a recent update claimed that the deal might not be axed after all as negotiations are in the works.

And according to PR expert Dermot McNamara, Netflix hasn’t pulled the plug yet because they’re holding out for a juicier payoff: the Sussexes’ potential split.

“The fairytale narrative has stalled, their creative output hasn’t delivered consistent returns and audiences are increasingly sceptical,” Dermot told The Mirror. “But Netflix knows that if cracks appear, or if the couple split, there’ll be global demand for the inside story. That’s when their value skyrockets again.”

His comments come after Meghan’s latest show, With Love, Meghan, flopped on the platform, pulling in just 5.3 million viewers and ranking at 383 on Netflix’s most-watched list for the first half of 2025. Even reruns of Suits outperformed it.

Still, McNamara says Netflix is biding its time. “They might be sitting on the most valuable content of all: the fallout,” he said. “It’s a brutal calculation, but this is Hollywood.”

Harry and Meghan have long denied rumours of marital strife. Harry even poked fun at the gossip last year, saying, “Apparently we’ve divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well."