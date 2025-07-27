Prince William reveals message daughter Charlotte begged him to share

Princess Charlotte’s action packed life revealed.

Princess Charlotte may not have been there in person, but she still managed to steal the spotlight during Prince William’s visit to St George’s Park in June 2022.

While the Prince of Wales was meeting the England women’s football team and receiving personalised kits for Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, he proudly passed along a message from his sporty daughter that instantly won hearts.

“Charlotte wants me to tell you she’s really good in goal,” William shared with a grin. “A budding star for the future!”

The charming six-word message quickly made waves, with royal fans delighted by the young princess’s confidence and enthusiasm for the game.

Though she wasn’t pitch-side, little miss Kate clearly made an impression and might just be one to watch for England in years to come.

“Charlotte said, Please can you tell them that, and I said, Okay, I’ll tell them,” William recounted, clearly amused by her determination to deliver the message.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told OK! magazine, “She’s not an overly girlie girl. She’s quite full-on. She'll give her brother George a run for his money on the football pitch, and she's quite sporty in general, like her mother.”

Back in 2022, Kate revealed that she is particularly fond of gymnastics and often spends her free time “upside-down, doing handstands and cartwheels.”