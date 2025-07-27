Prince Harry pal gives positive update about King Charles reunion

Prince Harry and King Charles are finally making progress in their ongoing rift after five years on constant back and forth.

As Buckingham Palace and Montecito commence negotiations to finally end the rift, Harry’s close friend expressed optimism about the much-anticipated reunion between the father and son.

In a report published by Mail on Sunday, it was revealed that Harry has offered to share his diary engagements with the royal family in a bid to build trust and “deconflict” the situation.

Sources shared that there is also hope that Harry and his cancer-stricken father could be meeting face-to-face in the near future. A close pal of the Duke of Sussex shared affirmed it to the publication.

“Harry hopes to see his dad later this year, or next year,” the friend said about Harry’s upcoming UK visit in September. “Things are moving in the right direction but, as always with the Royal Family, they are doing so at a glacial pace.”

They continued, “But at least all is going in the right direction and that meet up will happen eventually. “The right people are still talking to one another with that in mind.”

Prince Harry will coming back to London for three days in late September to promote the children’s charity WellChild, which he has continued to support despite his exit from the royal family.