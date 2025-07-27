Princess Charlotte makes surprise international trip with Prince William

Princess Charlotte joins Prince William for a surprise trip

Princess Charlotte is all set for a big day with her father, Prince William.

On Sunday, July 27, Kensington Palace confirmed that the only daughter of Prince William and Princess Kate has joined her father in Switzerland to support the Lionesses at the Women’s EURO 2025.

"The Prince of Wales has arrived in Switzerland. Joining him to cheer on the Lionesses this afternoon is Princess Charlotte," the palace said in a statement.

This marks Charlotte’s first public appearance at a football match, a role typically reserved for her older brother, Prince George, 12.

However, the appearance was a long time coming as Charlotte, 10, has been a huge Lionesses fan for years; she even appeared in a 2023 video alongside William to wish the team good luck.

This year, Charlotte was missing from William’s good luck message, which came just a few hours ahead of the match on the Prince and Princess of Wales’s social media.

“Good luck to the Lionesses tomorrow. The nation is so proud you are through to the final after some stunning comebacks! We are all cheering you on! - W” the message read.

Now, the young princess can cheer on her favourite team from the stands.