Prince Harry's anger toward Royals isn't the same as Diana's battle

Prince Harry's royal rift differs greatly from Princess Diana's struggle.

Following a secret peace summit between Prince harry and his father King Charles's aides, royal fans were hopeful that the frosty relationship between father and son might begin to heal.

However, as the events unfold, it now seems that no reconciliation is on the horizon, placing Prince Harry in a tense situation.

Speaking on The Sun's Exclusive show, royal expert Robert Jobson stated that Prince Harry would need to make the public forget that he 'sold out' his family if he hopes for a royal comeback.

Robert said: 'I think it's too late. Too much has gone under the bridge, in my opinion. Too much water.'

He further highlighted that the Duke of Sussex's recent visit to Angola-where Princess Diana famously walked through minefields-has done little to change people's perspective about his return to royal life.

Robert contrasted Harry's action with his mother authorised biography, Her True Story, pointing out that she had no intention of making money from the book, where as Harry earned a substantial sum from his memoir, Spare.

'She did not monetise it for herself. He made fortune out of it,' he explained.

While the secret peace summit has fuelled speculation of a potential reconciliation, Prince William's team was notably absent from the discussions.