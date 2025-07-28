Buckingham Palace releases King Charles statement after exciting win

King Charles penned a personal message on behalf of the whole royal family to celebrate a major milestone for the nation.

The monarch congratulated the Lionesses after they marked their win against Spain in the woman’s Euros final, which was also attended by Prince William and Princess Charlotte on Sunday.

Following the delightful news, Buckingham Palace issued the King’s note.

“This brings you, your manager and all your support team my most heartfelt congratulations on winning the EUROS 2025,” Charles wrote.

“For more years than I care to remember, England fans have sung that famous chant ‘football’s coming home’. As you return home with the trophy you won at Wembley three years ago, it is a source of great pride that, through sporting skill and awesome teamwork, the Lionesses have made those words ring true. For this, you have my whole family’s warmest appreciation and admiration.”

He continued, “More than that, though, you have shown through your example over past weeks that there are no setbacks so tough that defeat cannot be transformed into victory, even as the final whistle looms. Well done, Lionesses.”

Before signing off the message, the King seemingly assigned a new goal to the team.

“The next task is to bring home the World Cup in 2027 if you possibly can!”

While Prince William attended the game with Charlotte live, the king seemingly enjoyed it from the comfort of his Sandringham home. He appeared in high spirits as he continued with his weekly cancer treatments.

In a recent outing, the King reassured that he was doing fine, dismissing claims emerging about his health.