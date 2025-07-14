Prince Andrew suffers brutal blow after forced departure

Prince Andrew has suffered a major setback after being striped of his beloved patronages amid surprising development.

The Duke of York's forced departure from 64 charity patronages in 2019 had no negative impact on their revenues, according to a new study, with half of the organisations showing progress following Andrew's exit.

The research, conducted by philanthropic analysis organisation Giving Evidence, examined the financial performance of 35 charities before and after Andrew's forced departure from royal duties following his controversial Newsnight interview about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

The findings suggest that his royal patronage provided "negligible" benefit to the charities' fundraising efforts.

The study, titled "Prince Andrew's Charity Patronages: Analysis of the Effects on the Charities", alarmingly raised questions about the effectiveness of royal patronages for charitable revenue generation.

The researchers analysed revenue changes in the Duke's former charities' accounts and compared them with similar charities over the same period.

The report concluded: "We find no evidence that Prince Andrew's patronage of charities helped the charities in terms of revenue: there was no discernible decline in their revenue when his patronage ended."