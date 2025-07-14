Queen Camilla and Amanda Holden unite at Battersea reception

Queen Camilla joins celebrity supporters at Battersea reception.

Queen Camilla joined staff, volunteers, and celebrity ambassadors at a lively reception celebrating the work of Battersea Dogs & Cats Home.

Among the famous faces in attendance were Sue Perkins, Amanda Holden, David Gandy, and Dame Jacqueline Wilson, all showing their support for the beloved animal welfare charity.

Her bond with Battersea runs deep. It began in 2010, when she officially opened the charity’s state of the art cattery during its 150th anniversary.

In 2017, she was named Royal Patro, a role she has embraced wholeheartedly ever since.

Battersea continues to make a huge impact, having cared for 2,766 dogs and 2,454 cats across its three centres last year alone.

With Queen Camilla’s ongoing support, the charity remains a beacon of hope for thousands of animals in need.

During the celebratory reception she was seen deep in conversation with beloved children’s author Dame Jacqueline Wilson.

The pair shared a warm and animated exchange, highlighting their mutual passion for animal welfare and storytelling.

Dame Jacqueline is best known for her iconic Tracy Beaker series and has frequently used her platform to advocate for kindness, empathy, and compassion that align closely with the charity’s mission.