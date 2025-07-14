Jannik Sinner’s unexpected questions for young Royals after Wimbledon win

Jannik Sinner's sweet Royal encounter after Wimbledon.

Jannik Sinner opened up about his charming conversation with Prince George and Princess Charlotte following his sensational Wimbledon victory on Sunday.

The Italian tennis star clinched the title with a hard fought 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win over Carlos Alcaraz, who had bested him at the French Open final just weeks earlier.

Overflowing with joy after his triumph, Sinner took a moment to meet the young royals in the Royal Box.

He signed tennis balls for Prince George and Princess Charlotte and even one for their younger brother, Prince Louis, who was not present at the match.

Following his stunning Wimbledon victory, Jannik shared details of his charming encounter with Prince George and Princess Charlotte during his post match press conference.

The star revealed he broke the ice by asking the young royals if they played tennis and what kind of rackets they use.

"In the beginning, I didn’t know what to say," Sinner admitted. "It’s difficult to understand, you know, how you can talk. I always try to talk very natural."

He described the moment as "amazing," adding, "For us tennis players, it’s so nice to have them watching because it makes it even more special. You see how much they care about tennis and the sport itself. It’s very prestigious."

Reflecting on meeting the Princess of Wales and the royal family, he called it "a very nice moment" and said he felt lucky to have shared that experience.