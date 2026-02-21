Kate Middleton's role in handling Prince William and Harry feud revealed

Kate Middleton had a crucial role in handling Prince William and Prince Harry's rift.

The new royal biography, William and Catherine: The Monarchy's New Era: The Inside Story revealed Kate's role in helping William manage his emotions during the height of tensions with brother Harry, according to People Magazine.

Author Russell Myers reveals in the book how hurt and angered William received calming support from wife Kate.

Speaking of the royal couple, Russell told the outlet, "They are great communicators."

"They talk about their emotions, they support one another, and that resilience — often unseen — is central to who they are," he added.

A source close to Prince William told the author, "At first he [William] was incredibly angry. The situation had spiralled out of control but the book reinforced his view that [Harry] was not to be trusted."

They added, "[William] was incredibly let down and immensely sad, but in a way it made him more determined to rally around his own family and his father and I think what you’ve seen since then is a complete dedication to concentrate on the things you can have an effect on, or what you view as important, and engaging [with Harry] did not come under that."

Furthermore, another source revealed Kate Middleton's way of dealing, saying, "Her attitude was consistently ‘this will pass.’ Whenever William would get riled up about it, she would calm the situation down and bring him back to what matters most to them. That is their family and what they are doing."

Russell Myers revealed that for Kate Middleton and Prince William family "is everything."

"They believe that having a strong, stable environment at home gives them the best chance of succeeding in what can be an incredibly challenging institution," he added.