How Princess Eugenie, Beatrice react to Andrew arrest?

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie have not commented publicly on their father Andrew’s arrest and the ongoing allegations from the Epstein files, however, privately, they are said to be trying their hardest "to put a brave face on it".

Former Duke of York Andrew was released from police custody on Thursday evening after being arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office over allegations he sent confidential government documents to Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who turned 66 on Thursday, had been questioned all day by detectives from Thames Valley Police.

Earlier this month, the police force said it was looking into allegations that he had passed documents to the late convicted offender while working as a trade envoy.

Over the arrest of Andrew, an insider tells the Telegraph, this is ‘catastrophic’ for the girls.

A source claimed Eugenie and Beatrice were "in a state" following the high-profile arrest of Andrew at his new home, Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate.

About Sarah Ferguson, the former wife of Andrew, insider said this is ‘catastrophic’ for her too.

However, “She seems to be doing her best to put a brave face on it. Her desperation for money was clear stupidity but does that equate to what she's going through now?"

Meanwhile, the former Duchess is said to be currently staying in the United Arab Emirates following a short stint in the French Alps with friends.