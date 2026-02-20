King Charles lands in the line of fire because of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

There are questions upon questions overwhelming the media, given how seriously the accusations of misconduct were handled, from back when Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was in public office.

But with everything that’s’ happened in the last week of February, what’s garnering the most attention is whether King Charles knew of his brothers behavior before time, and whether he played any role in his protection up till this time.

In terms of the most public question, it has come from royal commentator Robert Jobson and he’s told People magazine, “When these things went on, he was Prince Andrew, Duke of York. He was right at the heart of the Royal Family and appointed by the late Queen and the government.” But now “it is one thing kicking him out now and saying he is a bad apple, but they didn’t have due diligence in place.”

However, despite all of this having happened, what has stuck with many is the question “the problem will be—who knew what and when and why was nothing done?” because “if it comes out that people knew stuff—whether it be members of the family or police or staffers—then heads must roll.”

Before signing off he also made one thing clear, and its that there is no blame being thrown onto the monarch but, “the monarchy needs to change. They can’t hide behind the Official Secrets Act and the lack of Freedom of Information.”