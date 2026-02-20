King Charles and Princess Anne bestow honours at Windsor Castle

The royal family on Friday released details of the investiture ceremonies held at Windsor Castle this week.

According to a statement, the ceremonies were hosted by King Charles III and his sister Princess Anne.

It said Recipients included Lydia Tischler MBE for Services to Holocaust Remembrance and Child Psychology. Rhys McClenaghan MBE for Services to Gymnastics and Dame Commander EmmaBridgewater for Services to Ceramics.

Actor and playwright Tracy-Ann Oberman was also honored for Services to Holocaust Education and Combatting Antisemitism.

Exact dates of the ceremonies were not shared by the royal family.

It comes as the royal family recovers from the police raid at one of King Charles's private properties where his brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested.

Following the arrest, King Charles issued a statement, assuring the nation that he and his family support the authorities.

Andrew was released after hours of interrogation but remains remains under investigation. According to police, the royal was taken into custody on suspicion of misconduct in public office.



