Director Beth de Araujo alludes to Andrew's arrest during child trauma talk

Director Beth de Araujo hails Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's arrest

Director Beth de Araújo seemingly alluded to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest in the UK while talking about her new film Josephine.

Josephine tells the story of an eight-year-old girl who witnesses a brutal rape in a park and the impact of it. Her parents Claire (Gemma Chan) and Damien (Channing Tatum) question whether they should let her testify in court, as well as help her navigate the trauma.

Beth accompanied the film’s stars Tatum, Chan and Mason Reeves (Josephine) for a Q&A at the Berlin Film Festival.

The film is based on Beth’s own witnessing such an event when she was a child.

When the director revealed her own experience, she was asked whether she thinks society has got better at handling such childhood psychological trauma some three decades later.

"It depends what country I think, but I don’t think we’re better equipped to handle it now. I think maybe this week the UK is," she replied, per Deadline, seemingly pointing to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest in the UK on Thursday.

The former Duke of York was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office linked to his ties with the late paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

He was released after questioning. Thames Valley Police also searched various properties linked to the former Prince.