'Shameless' Sarah Ferguson 'pressuring' Princess Eugenie, Beatrice for major reason

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice ‘shameless’ mother Sarah Ferguson is reportedly ‘pressuring’ her daughters as the former Duchess of York is not thinking of anyone but herself.

According to a report by the Closer, Sarah Ferguson is ‘desperate’ for cash and is ‘imploring’ her daughters Beatrice and Eugenie to help perform ‘damage control’ with various people within the Firm and within their wider social circle.

The outlet, citing the royal insiders, has reported “It’s so unfair that she would ask this of them but she’s in survival mode and desperate, so she’s not thinking of anyone but herself.”

The insider told the publication, “Sarah is convinced she can come back from this; she won't accept that her days are done and she's pressuring everyone in her life to help her, most of all her girls.”

Another close confidant said, “She’s convinced if she has enough money she can buy her way back into society.”

The fresh claims came amid reports things have hit an all-time low between Sarah and her daughters Eugenie and Beatrice amid Epstein files release.

The reports claimed that Eugenie and Beatrice are barely speaking to either parent since their father Andrew was stripped of his ‘prince’ title and more and more damaging information came out of the infamous files.

Meanwhile, the former Duchess of York stands accused of being ‘shameless, money hungry and ruthless’ by high society circles who are appalled at her latest scheme.