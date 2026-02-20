Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie's response to Andrew's arrest revealed

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's response to their father ex-Prince Andrew's arrest has been revealed.

As the former Duke of York was arrested on February 19 on suspicion of misconduct in public office, his daughters Beatrice and Eugenie are reportedly keeping their distance from the drama.

While Andrew was released later under investigation, insiders have revealed to People Magazine that the Princesses of York are prioritizing their families and attempting to distance themselves from the controversy.

The source stated, "They're trying to stay away from it."

Adding, "They have young children, and this is their grandfather — their focus is on protecting their own children from his."

Princess Beatrice shares two daughters with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and helps raise his son from his previous relationship. Meanwhile, Princess Eugenie is mother of two sons, whom she shares with husband Jack Brooksbank.

On the other hand, insiders claimed that the York sisters are also reassessing aspects of their upbringing and realising that they've been used. "they're also putting pieces of the puzzle together in real time and realizing they may have been used," the source stated.

"That has to feel like a complete betrayal. They’re heartbroken — but a dad is still your dad, and a mom is still your mom. Love for a parent isn’t a light switch. It’s an incredibly painful and introspective moment for them," an insider added.

It is pertinent to mention that ex-Prince Andrew's arrest marked the latest development linked to ongoing scrutiny over his past association with Jeffrey Epstein.