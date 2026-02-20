Video of Andrew 'consoling' Eugenie resurfaces after release from police custody

A video purportedly showing former Prince Andrew “consoling” his daughter, Princess Eugenie, at Balmoral following the Queen’s death has been widely circulated after the King Charles's younger brother was arrested.

The clip surfaced online just a day before TMZ published multiple disturbing photos of the former Duke of York playing with a toddler.

Although the clip featuring Andrew cannot be published for legal reasons, users claim it was previously suppressed by media outlets, alleging a “cover-up” to protect the disgraced royal.

Some social media users claimed Andrew was caught in an "unusual act" while supposedly 'consoling' daughter Princess Eugenie.

King Charles' younger brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was released from police custody on Thursday evening after being arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office over allegations he sent confidential government documents to Jeffrey Epstein.

Mountbatten-Windsor, who turned 66 on Thursday, had been questioned all day by detectives from Thames Valley Police. Earlier this month, the police force said it was looking into allegations that he had passed documents to the late convicted sex offender while working as a trade envoy.