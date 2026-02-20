King Charles 'worried' as Buckingham Palace, royal family facing 'biggest crisis'

King Charles said “I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office"

King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Princess Anne and other royals are said to be extremely ‘worried’ as the Palace and royal family are facing ‘biggest crisis’ following the arrest of Andrew.

This has been claimed by royal expert Ian Pelham Turner while speaking to the Fox News Digital.

Turner said King Charles faces the biggest test of his reign — one that could redefine his legacy as monarch.

He continued, "This is the biggest crisis facing Buckingham Palace and the royal family. It’s a major blow to the monarchy, driven by the anti-monarchist group Republic, which pressed police to open an investigation."

The report further said the monarch has reportedly been "tense" behind palace doors as he tries to focus on his royal duties.

The royal expert added, "Behind the scenes, the royals must be extremely worried that more damaging information could leak, and that Andrew might reveal secrets about The Firm to seek leniency if the case goes to court."

Turner further said, "His police protection team once nicknamed him ‘Blabbermouth,’ because he talked about everything."

Earlier, King Charles said: “I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office. What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities.”

The outlet, however, claimed that the Prince and Princess of Wales fully support the king’s message.