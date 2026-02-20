Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s game plan for Beatrice, Eugenie: ‘Extra popcorn for this disaster’

The circumstances surrounding Prince Harry, Meghan Markle when it comes to Princess Eugenie has finally come full circle with the former Duke of York having been detained for over 11 hours by police.

But now it feels even the Sussexes are secretly glad they distanced themselves before things hit the fan, as claimed by a source close to Woman’s Day.

According to the insider, “Harry and Meghan used to be upset that Beatrice and Eugenie withdrew from their friendship over the past 18 months. Now, they realise it’s the best thing that could have happened.”

In a drastic turn of events “they’re relieved to not be caught up in this, not just publicly but having to support them privately. It’s scandalous and they’re relieved to keep their distance from Beatrice and Eugenie.”

Theres also another thing at play, which the source explains. That is that Prince Harry “never liked his uncle” and even went as far as to warn Meghan early on “to avoid him long before they got engaged” even.

This comes especially given that “Harry and Meghan have enough reputational problems without getting wrapped up in the Yorks’ nightmare,” which they note.

Hence, their game plan involves “staying out of this and any calls from the York sisters will be going to voicemail. Meanwhile, it’s fair to say Harry and Meghan will be ordering extra popcorn while they watch this disaster unfold.”