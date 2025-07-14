Queen Camilla celebrates Battersea's work in pet care tips post

Camilla adopted Moley from Battersea earlier this year following the loss of her long-time companion Beth

Queen Camilla celebrates Battersea's work in a pet care tips post.

A lifelong animal lover, Her Majesty appeared in high spirits on Monday afternoon as she took time from her busy schedule to pay visit to Battersea Dogs & Cats Home in London.

Queen met with the staff, toured the facility, and took part in the opening ceremony. Her connection to Battersea runs deep, dating back to 2010, when she officially opened the charity's state-of-the-art cattery during its 150th anniversary celebrations.

In a post shared on Royal Family's Instagram account, Queen Camilla expressed her gratitude, writing: 'It was a fantastic afternoon at @Battersea-we are so grateful for all that you do!

Alongside the visit, the Queen also used the opportunity to raise awareness about how to keep pets safe during hot weather, especially during the summer months when animals are more vulnerable to heat-related stress.

Battersea with the Queen support, shared these top safety tips for the season:

1:Plan dog walks for cooler hours of the day and take regular breaks in the shade.

2:Make sure your furry friends have plenty of water available to keep hydrated.

3:Protect paws from hot surfaces by sticking to grassy or shaded areas.

4:Find less strenuous ways to keep your pup entertained, such as hiding frozen treats in toys.

5:Never leave your dog in a hot car, and avoid travelling by car on a warm day.

To note, Camilla adopted Moley from Battersea earlier this year following the loss of her long-time companion Beth.

Over the years, she has welcomed three rescue dogs from the shelter-Beth in 2011, Bluebell in 2012, and now Moley in 2024.