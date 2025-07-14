What Princess Kate told 'brave' young cancer survivor at Wimbledon

Princess Kate praises coin tosser Ambrose Caldecott for how 'brave' he is

Kate Middleton shared a sweet moment with a young cancer survivor before stepping onto Centre Court for the men’s final at Wimbledon.

On Sunday, July 13, the Princess of Wales met 11-year-old Ambrose Caldecott, a young cancer patient who was selected to perform the ceremonial coin toss ahead of the championship match.

In a touching exchange caught on camera, Kate, 43, shook his hand and told him, “What a brave boy you’ve been. Good luck today, we’ll be cheering you on.”

Ambrose, who was diagnosed with bone cancer in March 2024 and recently completed chemotherapy, later revealed their conversation was deeply personal.

“We spoke about tennis, our favourite sports, what I went through last year and how it affected me,” he told reporters. “She said she knew from her experience in my situation.”

Princess Charlotte sweetly followed her mother’s lead, reaching out to shake Ambrose’s hand as Prince William and Prince George offered words of encouragement.

The royal family had arrived to watch defending champion Carlos Alcaraz take on world number one Jannik Sinner, with Kate on duty to present the winner’s trophy.

As patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club and a cancer survivor herself, Princess Catherine’s brief yet emotional meeting with Ambrose resonated far beyond tennis.