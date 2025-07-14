Princess Kate rings in Wimbledon with £400K sparkle

Princess Kate adds meaningful touch to Wimbledon with rare ring stack

Princess Kate turned heads on Saturday as she stepped out in radiant style for the Ladies’ Singles Final on Centre Court at Wimbledon.

As she cheered from the Royal Box, fans noticed a new addition to her jewellery for the first time in recent months, Kate wore her iconic sapphire and diamond engagement ring alongside the trio of dazzling bands she’s recently sported.

The heirloom sparkler, once belonging to Princess Diana, was stacked atop the three rings she’s been wearing since returning to public life.

Following her courageous return to royal duties after undergoing preventative chemotherapy, Kate had previously appeared without her engagement ring at official engagements.

Valued at up to £400,000 by the Antique Jewellery Company to a stunning stack of rings on her finger.

The layered set also featured her wedding band, the first eternity ring gifted by Prince William after the birth of Prince George, and a new sapphire and diamond eternity ring by Cartier.

She wore a bespoke Self-Portrait dress, featuring a classic standing collar, a cinched belted waist, and a flowing pleated skirt that effortlessly blended timeless style with modern grace.

Her look was completed with Gianvito Rossi's 'Ribbon Sling 85' nude suede pumps and a fresh addition to her accessories.

Kate also sported chic Ralph Lauren 'Ralph RA5305' sunglasses alongside Cartier’s iconic Trinity hoop earrings.