Princess Kate's handsome aide draws comparisons to Roger Federer

Princess Kate's private secretary turned heads at Wimbledon this year, after joining the Waleses in the Royal box over the weekend.

The Princess of Wales looked spectacular during her 2025 Wimbledon appearances- attending women's final on Saturday and the men's final on Sunday.

Kate, who is a regular at the prestigious event and a patron of All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, presented the winners' and runners-up trophies to the women's finalists.

As the future queen was welcomed to the Royal Box by a chorus of applause On Saturday, royals fans could not help but draw comparisons to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana's charm and grace.

However, some were momentarily distracted from Kate's arrival by her handsome aide. The Princess was accompanied by her private secretary, Lieutenant Colonel Tom White, who stole the spotlight during her much-anticipated appearance.

The 36-year-old looked sharp in a double-breasted blazer with a shirt and tie. One fan wrote: 'He's a fox!' while another added: 'I mean, silver fox. 'One person added: Flirt mode is on,' followed by a series of heart-eyes emojis.

It is worth mentioning that Lt Col White joined the Royal Household in 2020 as the late Queen's Squire, a position he held until her demise on September 8th 2022.

Notably, he was the first commando of the Royal Mariners to hold the title.

In addition to his royal duties, White is also a talented tennis player and fans believe he bears a striking resemblance to retired Wimbledon legend, Roger Federer.