Princess Kate breaks silence on emotional Wimbledon return: 'So special'

Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined Princess Kate, Prince William for the championships

Kate Middleton’s return to Wimbledon was as emotional as it was eventful.

Over the weekend, the Princess of Wales attended the tennis championships as both an avid fan of the sport as well as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

After presenting the trophy to Iga Swiatek on Saturday’s women’s singles finals on Saturday, she brought along the whole family for the men’s single finals the next day, including her husband Prince William and their kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

“A pleasure to be back in SW19 for the finals of this year’s @wimbledon Championships,” read a statement on the official Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales after the championships wrapped up.

Kate extended her congratulations to winners Iga Swiatek and Jannik Sinner once again, before expressing, “And a huge thank you to everybody involved in making the tournament so special.”

After completing her cancer treatment and announcing her remission, Princess Catherine returned this year to a standing ovation which left her visibly moved.

She further won hearts as she broke royal protocol to comfort Tunisian player Ons Jabeur, offering words of encouragement and a hug to the athlete who was upset at being runner-up.