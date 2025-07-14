Queen Mary issues heartfelt message after Wimbledon weekend

Queen Mary issues moving message amid a summer break.

Queen and King Frederik are currently relishing their time abroad with their family. In their absence, Frederik's mother, Queen Margrethe, 85, has stepped in as regent.

During the royal couple's break, Queen Mary took a moment to share a heartfelt message through her Mary Foundation-an organisation she established in 2007 to improve lives of vulnerable women and children.

The foundation recently shared a photograph of Mary in a graceful look, wearing a blue shirt and glasses while seated at her desk. In her message, Mary wrote:

'The summer reminds me seriously of the importance of community. How lovely and rewarding communities can be, but also how difficult it can be for tohse standing outside the community.'

She further urged her followers to be mindful of those in marginalised communities this summer adding: 'With the summer holidays, fewer formalised communities follow. School, recreational activities and clubs are typically closed. It takes more of all of us to reach out and invite others into community.'

Earlier this summer, Queen Mary joined her husband at an event in Aarhus to mark Denmark's takeover of the EU presidency.

She looked stunning in a striking red Max Mara jumpsuit, capturing attention with her elegant style.

Looking ahead, the royal couple will return from their summer break, and take up residence at their summer home, Grasten Palace, on 28 July.







