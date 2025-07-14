Princess Anne refuses to give up as William set to shake up monarchy

Princess Anne continues to give young royals a tough competition as Buckingham Palace confirmed major royal duties for the monarchy.

The King’s sister is set for an important series of engagement on Wednesday, living up to her well-earned title of the ‘hardest working royal’.

The 74-year-old royal will be attending the Household Division Beating Retreat at Horse Guards, Whitehall, London, as the Colonel of the second-most senior regiment in the British Army, the Blues and Royals (Royal Horse Guards and 1st Dragoons).

Following that, Anne will receive an Honorary Doctorate from the University of Huddersfield, Queensgate, Huddersfield, West Yorkshire.

And finally, she will conclude her day’s engagements as the President of the In and Out Naval and Military Club, as she will attend a dinner at James’s Square.

Even with her health struggles, the Princess Royal has powered through her royal duties, a clear indicator of her dedication towards protocol and royal tradition.

However, all of that may be changing soon once Prince William takes over the throne. When King Charles took over the throne, he announced that he would have a slimmed down monarchy, something that Anne was not keen on.

Now, William shared that he plans a shakeup in monarchy with his plans to have royals with a ‘small r’. It is understood that Anne is may not agree with the strategy as it doesn’t ensure the survival of the Firm.

However, despite her opinions, Anne has continued to show her loyalty to the monarch, whether it was her mother, late Queen Elizabeth, or her brother King Charles.