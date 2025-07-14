Prince George shares update on special lessons arranged by Princess Kate

Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined their parents in the Royal Box

Prince George once again proved his wit as he attended the Wimbledon championship finals this weekend.

On Sunday, July 13, the heir to the throne — who will turn 12 years old next week — joined his parents Prince William and Princess Kate, along with his sister Princess Charlotte, at SW19 to watch the men’s singles final.

Despite the Royal Box’s strict seating rules, George and Charlotte were granted spots alongside their parents.

But before taking their seats, the Wales family met with the previous day’s doubles champions Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool, who asked George if he plays tennis.

According to the Telegraph, the young prince simply shrugged and replied, “I’m alright.”

Though modest, George has been picking up serious court cred. His mother Princess Catherine previously revealed that her eldest son had a chance to hit with tennis legend Roger Federer back in 2019.

Saturday marked George’s third Wimbledon appearance, and his growing presence at major sports events mirrors Prince William’s own passions.

The pair often attend Aston Villa football matches together, with William once saying his son is “part of the pride.”