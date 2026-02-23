Kate Middleton may break because of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor & expert speaks out

Kate Middleton may break because of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

Kate Middleton is currently at risk of fully and completely breaking down, and the culprit is none other than Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, and the drama he’s brought to the Firm’s door via his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein. As well as misconduct allegations during his time as Trade Envoy to the UK.

Australian body language expert Dr Louise Mahler is the expert that weighed in on all this, and posted the warning to Womans’s Day.

In his view at the BAFTA awards yesterday the Princess of Wales looked worse for wear, almost “terrified, startled and concerned.”

What’s pertinent to mention regarding this appearance is that it’s the first time the couple have been seen attending any public event since the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor over misconduct allegations.

Both were also dressed to the nines, while Kate recycled a pink Gucci dress, Prince William showed up in a black tuxedo at London’s Royal Festival Hall, where the event was held.

But the most telling moment, despite the regal appearance was that it became evident “these are a couple who recognise the complete catastrophe that surrounds them, but know what they must do and deliver in a goosebump moment of professionalism few in the world could emulate.”

There is also a chance that much of their nervous body language was out of anticipation for the same kind of heckling that King Charles received. In Dr Mahler’s eyes, “they have never needed more of their skills than was required here.”

The expert even went as far as to compare the Princess to "a woman on her first public engagement” because “backstage, as she enters the venue, her eyes look heavy. They stare, not blinking and her arms are stiff.”

Not to mention in many a camera angles, “she looks terrified, startled, concerned, but maintains her posture and composure while William bites his lip and turns his head towards her, oozing support and no doubt petrified that this will be the moment that may break her,” which the expert said before signing off.