Queen Camilla spends the day at Battersea Dogs and Cats home

Queen Camilla unveils tranquil dog garden at Battersea.

Queen Camilla was all smiles on Monday afternoon as she paid a heartwarming visit to Battersea Dogs & Cats Home in London, where she unveiled the new RHS and BBC Radio 2 'Dog Garden.'

Created by renowned horticulturist Monty Don, the garden was first showcased at this year’s Chelsea Flower Show and has now found a permanent home at Battersea, much to the joy of its four-legged residents.

Her Majesty, a lifelong dog lover, looked right at home as she crouched down to greet a number of eager pups, offering plenty of strokes and smiles.

Tailored specifically to support the wellbeing of rescue animals, the garden features open grass areas for free play, mature trees for natural shade, and sensory elements designed to reduce anxiety and support training efforts.

It's a space that offers dogs a chance to decompress away from kennel life, surrounded by nature.

An ardent animal lover, the Queen has a deeply personal connection to the home — having adopted three Jack Russell Terriers from Battersea over the years.

Beth in 2011, Bluebell in 2012, and most recently, little Moley earlier this year following Beth’s passing in 2024.

Beyond benefiting the dogs, the space also offers a calming retreat for the dedicated staff and volunteers who work tirelessly to care for the animals.