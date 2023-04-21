Irrfan's Last Film "The Song of Scorpions" to Release, Director Anup Singh Reveals Actor's Sadness over Delay

Late actor Irrfan Khan's final film, "The Song of Scorpions," set to release soon, says director Anup Singh

Renowned Bollywood actor Irrfan's last film "The Song of Scorpions" is finally set to release after his untimely demise in 2020. Director Anup Singh, who helmed the film, recently revealed that Irrfan was saddened by the delay in the film's release, but his legacy continues to shine through in this captivating tale.

"The Song of Scorpions" is a mesmerizing drama set in the picturesque deserts of Rajasthan, India, where Irrfan plays the lead role of Aadam, a camel trader. The film also stars Iranian actress Golshifteh Farahani as Nooran, a tribal woman known for her healing powers. The story weaves together themes of love, revenge, and mysticism, capturing the rugged beauty of the desert landscape and its inhabitants.

Director Anup Singh, known for his visually stunning films, expressed his admiration for Irrfan's dedication and passion for the craft of acting. Singh shared that Irrfan was deeply committed to completing the film and was eagerly looking forward to its release. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, the film's release was delayed, which saddened the late actor.

Despite the challenges, Singh is grateful that "The Song of Scorpions" will finally see the light of day and hopes that audiences will appreciate the film as a fitting tribute to Irrfan's remarkable talent. The film has already garnered positive buzz at various international film festivals and is expected to be a poignant farewell from the beloved actor.

With its unique storyline, breathtaking visuals, and standout performances, "The Song of Scorpions" promises to be a cinematic treat for audiences worldwide, as they witness Irrfan's last on-screen performance and celebrate his incredible legacy.