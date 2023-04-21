Honey Singh breaks silence after being accused of 'kidnapping' an event organizer

Honey Singh says calls 'allegations an attempt to tarnish his image'

Yo Yo Honey Singh reacts to allegations registered against him over kidnapping and assaulting an event organizer in Mumbai.

Taking it to his Instagram, the High Heels singer stated that all the allegations registered against him are fals and baseless. He also calls the move as a false attempt to tarnish his image.

Singh wrote: "The complaint and the allegations are false and baseless. There is no connection or agreement between my company or the complainant which the media is showing since morning. I was engaged for the Mumbai Show through a company named Tribevibe which is a reputed company and a sister concern of Bookmyshow. I did my performance for whatever time the permission was there for."

"Rest all such allegations are false and an attempt to tarnish my image. My Legal Team is already working to file a defamation case against such miscreants."

Ealier yesterday, a person named Vivek Raman, owner of Festivina Music Festival, filed a complaint against him claiming that the dispute was triggered due to the cancellation of the show. He stated that he had an argument with the singer and his associates on the day of the event on errors in money transaction which is why he decided to call of the show.

As per Indiatoday, the cancellation made Honey and his team angry. Complaint filed by Vivek claims Honey Singh kidnapped him, captivated him in one of Mumbai's hotel and assaluted him.