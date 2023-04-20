Justin Bieber falls asleep during Frank Ocean Coachella performance

Justin Bieber supported Frank Ocean's controversial Coachella performance and only a few hours later, the pop icon was seen dozed off during the concert, new video took the internet by storm.

In a now-viral TikTok video - posted by a user @pineappleonpisa, Bieber was seen standing in the crowd with his eyes seemingly closed as Ocean sang At Your Best (You Are Love) during the concert.

“Not Justin Bieber asleep @ the Frank set,” the TikToker wrote on the viral clip. “It’s past his bedtime.”

Others jokes, "Yes asleep standing up." Another added, "Might as well since frank didn’t give us the performance anyways."

Ocean’s Coachella set faced a series of issues, including an hour-long delay and an injury during rehearsals.

While some fans were left disappointed with the show, Justin took to Instagram to say he had been "deeply moved" by Frank's songs.

"I was blown away by Frank Ocean's Coachella performance. His artistry is simply unmatched, his style, his taste, his voice, his attention to detail. I was deeply moved,” he penned while sharing the picture.

"It made me want to keep going and get better as an artist. He continues to set the bar high and gave me a night I will never forget. Thanks Frank."