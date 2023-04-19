Scarlett Johansson talks about being 'second choice' for producers

Scarlett Johansson is opening up about her struggles with making it into Hollywood.
Speaking in an interview with ‘Parade’, the actress revealed she has struggled to land good roles over the years.
Johansson, who starred in Iron Man 2, was not the first choice for the role. The role was initially extended to Emily Blunt, who turned it down due to schedule clashes.
Speaking about getting the role, Johansson said: “I was really excited to work with him, so I said, ‘If this doesn’t work out, I’m an actor for hire, so call me anytime.’”
“The best call you can receive is after you are rejected for something and then you get it,” Johansson says. “You appreciate it more. I’ve basically made a career out of being second choice.”
