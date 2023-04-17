Raghav puts an end to dating rumors with co-star Shehnaaz, says he is too busy for link-ups

Raghav shuts down dating rumors with co-star Shehnaaz, says he is focused on work

Raghav, the popular TV actor, has recently denied rumors of dating his co-star Shehnaaz in their upcoming TV show. The rumors had been circulating on social media and gossip columns for a while, but Raghav put an end to them in a recent interview.

When asked about the alleged relationship, Raghav said, "Shehnaaz is a good friend, and we share a great rapport, but there is nothing romantic between us. I am focused on my work right now and have no time for link-ups or any such distractions."

The actor went on to clarify that he believes in keeping his personal life private and away from the media glare. He also urged fans and the media to respect his privacy and not spread baseless rumors.

Raghav and Shehnaaz will be seen together on the TV show, which is set to air soon. The show has already generated a lot of buzz among fans, and they are eagerly waiting to see the two actors share screen space.