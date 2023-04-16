Taylor Swift shifts 1 rule of her live concerts for THIS particular album amid 'Eras Tour'

File Footage





Taylor Swift has revealed the album from which she will play songs as many times as she want during her Eras Tour.

The Anti-Hero singer, who is entertaining fans with her stellar performances amid Eras Tour, has now shifted the rule about her rotating setlist and only two surprise additions per show.

"Basically when I started the tour, I said, ‘In the acoustic section, I am never repeating a song. I’m never doing songs more than once,’" the Mastermind songstress, 33, revealed while introducing You’re On Your Own, Kid as per social media footage obtained from on her Friday, April 14, show in Tampa.

"But now I’m like, ‘Ugh, there are so many songs I want to do more than once.’"

She added, "so, I’m making a little caveat to the rule, which is that if [a song] is on Midnights, I can do it however many times I want because Midnights is, like, the most accurate picture of my life to date."

The 12th studio album of the singer Midnights came out last year in October, 5 months ahead of her first live concert tour in four years.

Which began in Arizona in March to celebrate all of the her past LPs from the likes of Taylor Swift, Red, Lover and Midnights.

"[Midnights] is the most recent album [and] I feel really connected to it,” Swift added during Friday’s show.

"I’m really proud of it. So, I was thinking, you know, if I want to do songs from Midnights more than once on this tour, I will and I’m feeling very Midnights-y tonight."

The Blank Space singer is currently performing a three-night residency at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium, which kicked off on Thursday, April 13, and marked her first live show following the news of split from boyfriend Joe Alwyn after six years of dating.

"Fame factored into their split. Joe is very shy and never liked all of the attention that came with dating one of the most popular singers in the world," a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier.