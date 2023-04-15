Ice Spice partners with Nicki Minaj’s record label

American rapper Ice Spice has partnered with Nicki Minaj’s new record label named Heavy On It. Nicki made a return to her Apple Music show Queen Radio and announced the name of her label.
She further confirmed that Ice Spice will be working with the agency: “Heavy On It is the label, and I’m proud to announce my partnership with the one and only Ice Spice.” They're also teamed up for a new project together: a remix of Ice Spice’s song Princess Diana, which was just released.
Within hours of its release, the track went on to claim the No. 1 spot on U.S. iTunes. It’s important to note that she has not left her old record label and joined Nicki’s, she is only forming a partnership with Heavy On It.
Taylor Swift subtly addressed her breakup with Joe Alwyn saying, 'The song we are going to play next, it's just a love...
Meghan Markle doesn’t have ‘guts’ to come to ‘country of people who don't like her,’ expert
'Beau Is Afraid' will hit theatres on April 21
Simon Cowell reveals he has quit smoking after having puffed up to 40 cigarettes a day for decades
Kate Middleton allegedly warned Meghan Markle, “If she did come, she’d have to sit at the back”
'Barry' star shares amusing story from set while shooting critical prank scene