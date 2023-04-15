 
close
Saturday April 15, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Ice Spice partners with Nicki Minaj’s record label

Within hours of its release, the track went on to claim the No. 1 spot on U.S. iTunes

By Web Desk
April 15, 2023
Ice Spice partners with Nicki Minaj’s record label
Ice Spice partners with Nicki Minaj’s record label

American rapper Ice Spice has partnered with Nicki Minaj’s new record label named Heavy On It. Nicki made a return to her Apple Music show Queen Radio and announced the name of her label.

She further confirmed that Ice Spice will be working with the agency: “Heavy On It is the label, and I’m proud to announce my partnership with the one and only Ice Spice.” They're also teamed up for a new project together: a remix of Ice Spice’s song Princess Diana, which was just released.

Within hours of its release, the track went on to claim the No. 1 spot on U.S. iTunes. It’s important to note that she has not left her old record label and joined Nicki’s, she is only forming a partnership with Heavy On It.