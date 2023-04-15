Ice Spice partners with Nicki Minaj’s record label

American rapper Ice Spice has partnered with Nicki Minaj’s new record label named Heavy On It. Nicki made a return to her Apple Music show Queen Radio and announced the name of her label.

She further confirmed that Ice Spice will be working with the agency: “Heavy On It is the label, and I’m proud to announce my partnership with the one and only Ice Spice.” They're also teamed up for a new project together: a remix of Ice Spice’s song Princess Diana, which was just released.

Within hours of its release, the track went on to claim the No. 1 spot on U.S. iTunes. It’s important to note that she has not left her old record label and joined Nicki’s, she is only forming a partnership with Heavy On It.