John Legend celebrates daughter Luna’s 7th birthday with adorable snaps

John Legend sent the internet into an emotional meltdown as he shared a heartwarming birthday tribute to his eldest daughter Luna Simone, who turned seven on Friday (April 17th).

Legend, who shares Luna with wife Chrissy Teigen, penned a heartwarming wish for his first-born child in honour of her special day.

“Happy 7th birthday to our kind, smart, creative, beautiful little girl Luna Simone,” Legend captioned an adorable Instagram carousel featuring adorable snaps of the young birthday girl.

The pictures included Luna smiling as she plays, taking selfies on a family vacation, and proudly showing off her art work.

“She brings us so much light and love every single day and I feel so lucky to be her dad,” he concluded.

Luna received love and a number of birthday wishes in the comments section of her father’s post, including one from Mindy Kaling and others.

Besides Luna, Legend and Teigen also share daughter Esti Maxine, 3 months, and son Miles Theodore, 4½.