Kim Kardashian still not over Pete Davidson months after breakup

Kim Kardashian hopes to be reunited with Pete Davidson as she is still "struggling" to get her head around their breakup.

Speaking to Closer Magazine, a source revealed that the reality TV star thought the comedian parted ways with her because of her fame and would get back together with her once the dust of their breakup has settled.

However, the Saturday Night Live alum has ended things with the Skims founder forever and has no intention of reconciling with her especially after how her ex Kanye West treated him throughout their romance.

“Pete’s well and truly moved on since their romance, but Kim is craving closure. It’s the first time in her life a guy’s dumped her, and she’s been struggling to get her head around it,” the insider said.

“Kim thought the break-up was just a case of him being freaked out by her fame and that she’d be able to woo him back once the dust settled, but Pete is relieved to be living life away from all the drama.

“Pete stayed in touch with Kim in the early days post-split, but it became tricky as she’d want to meet up and have some fun – which he really didn’t want to do! Eventually he had no choice but to cut her off, but it hasn’t stopped her hoping that a reunion might happen.”

The insider added, “Pete’s friends think it’s kind of funny. How bad could it be having one of the hottest women on the planet pursuing you? But Pete isn’t short of options in the women department.”

“He’s trying to live a much quieter life now, and he’s hoping Kim will soon move on.”