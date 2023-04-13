Anurag Kashyap's "Kennedy" Selected as Only Indian Film to be Screened at Cannes 2023

Anurag Kashyap feels proud of his film

Indian filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's latest project, "Kennedy," has been selected as the only Indian film to be screened at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2023. The festival is one of the most highly-regarded international film events, and being selected for screening is a major achievement for any filmmaker.

"Kennedy" is a political thriller that revolves around the assassination of former US President John F. Kennedy. The film features an ensemble cast of talented actors, including Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, and Manoj Bajpayee. Kashyap, known for his bold and unconventional style, has directed the film and co-written the screenplay.

The selection of "Kennedy" for Cannes is a significant milestone for Indian cinema, as it marks the only Indian film to be selected for the festival in 2023. The film is expected to showcase the diversity and talent of Indian cinema on a global platform.

Kashyap is no stranger to Cannes, having previously showcased his films "Gangs of Wasseypur" and "Raman Raghav 2.0" at the festival. His inclusion in the lineup for Cannes 2023 is a testament to his talent as a filmmaker and his contributions to Indian cinema.

The Cannes Film Festival 2023 is set to take place in May, and the screening of "Kennedy" is highly anticipated by both Indian and international audiences