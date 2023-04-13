Meghan Markle checkmates the King?

While hundreds of royal fans are celebrating Meghan Markle's decision to skip the coronation of King Charles, there are some who think the Duchess of Success has left the monarch scratching his head.

If media reports are anything to go by, the royal family did not want Harry and Meghan to appear on the palace balcony after the coronation.

They were also not ready to celebrate the birthday of Harry and Meghan's son Archie which falls on May 6, the day when the King will be crowned.

It was being speculated that Meghan may stay behind with the couple's children and celebrate Archie's birthday.

The supporters of the former actress think that Meghan might have decided to skip the coronation after their demands were not met. They argue that the decision could also mean that she didn't want King Charles to meet his grandchildren at the historic occasion.

Meanwhile some royal experts in the UK has criticized Meghan Markle for denying King Charles the chance to see his grandchildren.

Commenting on the reports that the Duchess of Sussex is skipping the coronation and would stay in the US with her children, senior British journalist and TV presenter Dan Wootton said, "So Meghan bottles it, leaving Prince Harry to attend the Coronation alone in order to avoid boos from angry Brits in the crowd."

He added, "But how sad to deny the king the chance to see his two grandchildren who will remain in California."

The royal couple has been receiving backlash for their criticism of the royal family ever since they left the UK to live a financially independent life.

The relations between the two sides further deteriorated when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared in a Netflix documentary and later Harry released his tell-all book titled "Spare".