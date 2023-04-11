Zeenat Aman writes note on parenthood: ' When I hear of people rejecting their kids for...'

Zeenat Aman drops a few guidelines on parenthood, says we must accept our children the way they are.

Taking it to her Instagram, the veteran dropped a childhood picture of her children Azaan and Zahaan from 1990 and wrote a long note on parenthood.

According to her, 'there is no guidebook in the world that can really prepare you for parenthood. It's exhilarating, overwhelming, joyous and yes, challenging.'

Zeenat wrote: "Once my children were born, they became my sole priority. And as a single mother to two boys, I felt doubly responsible for my babies. More than anything I wanted to protect them, and shape them to be kind and loving men. My approach to motherhood has always rested on the bedrock of unconditional love. I believe this is what each one of us who chooses to become a parent, owes our children."

"When I hear of people rejecting their kids for reasons such as their sexual orientation, choice of partner or desired profession, it fills me with sadness and anger. We must accept our children for the individuals they are and support them to meet life as they choose to."

She further wrote: "My boys are strapping adults in their thirties now, and it feels as though their childhood zipped by before I could catch my breath. So, here are some optional pearls of wisdom for any new parents. Enjoy every moment that you can with your babies, and don’t beat yourself up over the small things. A broken plate here or a teacher’s note there, hardly signal the end of the world. We don’t owe our children perfection, we owe them love, support and guidance."

Zeenat Aman's post made fans and friends drop appreciating and praising comments, reports Pinkvilla.

