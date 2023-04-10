Kiara Advani looks ethereal in Unseen Wedding Pics with Brother

Kiara Advani Glows in Unseen Wedding Pics with Brother

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani recently took to social media to share some never-before-seen pictures from her wedding with Sidharth Malhotra. The photos have left fans in awe of Kiara's stunning beauty and radiance.

In the pictures, Kiara can be seen wearing a traditional pink and gold lehenga with heavy jewelry and minimal makeup. Her radiant smile and glowing complexion stole the show, and fans are showering her with compliments and praises.

Kiara, who has been in the news lately for her successful films and upcoming projects, looks like a true Indian beauty in these photos.

Kiara's fans are now speculating that the actress may have some upcoming projects lined up, given her stunning appearance. Known for her performances in films such as "Kabir Singh" and "Good Newwz", Kiara is one of the most sought-after actresses in Bollywood. Fans are eagerly waiting for more updates on her future projects.



Overall, these unseen wedding pictures of Kiara Advani with her brother have certainly made fans fall in love with her beauty and charm all over again.