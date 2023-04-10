Sunny Kaushal on comparison with brother Vicky Kaushal: ' I don't view it that way'

Sunny says 'there is no comparison'

Sunny Kaushal opens up about his comparison with brother Vicky Kaushal.

Sunny does not see it that way. According to him, there is no comaprison between him and Vicky.

While talking about the same, he stated: "There are no comparisons. It is actually not inevitable because I don't see any comparisons. I don't view it that way. But having said that, people viewing it that way is a given thing because it's the most easiest thing to do when there are two people from the same family in the same profession. "

"So you tend to compare one with the other. But why I don't view it that way is because we are artists at the end of the day and I am as different from him as I am from any other actor. What makes us individual actors is how we view our experiences and our life, and how we portray them into the characters."

Sunny is the fresh new emerging talent in the Hindi film industry who did a pretty great job in film Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga along with actress Yami Gautam.

The plot of the film revolves around an air hostess and her boyfriend who plan to steal diamonds on the plane in order to clear an old debt. But the heist goes wrong 40,000 feet above.

Yami and Sunny Kaushal starrer released on Netflix on March 24, reports Indiatoday.