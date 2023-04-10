 
April 09, 2023
Taylor Swift was 'happy' Joe Alwyn relationship had no 'input' from outside world

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn began dating six years ago

By Web Desk
April 10, 2023
Taylor Swift once spoke about her deep love for ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

The couple, who split this week after six years of dating, kept their relationship private and away from the media attention.

However, there were few instances when the songstress put her heart on her sleeve and gushed over her beau.

Speaking in her Netflix documentary, “Miss Americana”, Taylor said in 2020: “I was falling in love with someone who had a wonderfully normal, balanced life.”

“We decided together we wanted our relationship to be private. I was happy. But I wasn’t happy in the way I was trained to be happy. It was happiness without anyone else’s input. We were just happy.”