Prince Harry’s behavior is ‘incredibly risible’: report

File Footage

Experts believe Prince Harry hiding his plans for the Coronation, under the guise of ‘ongoing conversations’ is ‘risible’ because “Everybody knows how a Coronation works.”



These claims have been brought to light by GB News presenter Mark Longhurst.

He started the conversation off by calling Prince Harry’s antics ‘a risible’ move.



He admitted, “I'm just looking at sources that have been quoted, whether they're accurate or not.”

“Lengthy discussions they said between the Sussexes and the Palace.”

But “Harry has a lot of questions about how the event will work. That does seem rather risible, doesn't it?”

Especially considering the fact that “Everybody knows how a Coronation works, everyone knows where you go, Westminster Abbey.”

This claim has come shortly after royal commentator Judita Dasilva admitted that the Firm wants to remain ‘tight-lipped’ over any matters pertaining to Prince Harry and the Coronation.

She explained, “Right now, it seems like every road and every avenue they could possibly choose, the attendance or lack thereof, Prince Harry will dominate the narrative.”