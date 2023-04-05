Prince William should’ve extended ‘hand of brotherhood’ to Prince Harry after memoir

Prince Harry made a surprise visit to London amid his legal battle with against Associated Newspapers Limited over unlawful information gathering.

While the Duke of Sussex returned to his home town, neither his father King Charles not his brother Prince William reunited with him.

Royal expert Alexander Larman has urged Prince William to take a stand and give an interview in response to his younger brother.

In an interview with Us Weekly, the royal expert claimed the Royal Family are “all very concerned” for the 38-year-old, who stepped down as a senior royal three years ago.

In the past few months, the Duke of Sussex has made many allegations against the Firm about how he was treated by his family and later how his wife, Meghan Markle, was also subjected to prejudice. Harry made the claims in his explosive memoir, Spare, which was followed by the couple’s Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

“I’m on record saying that they should have responded,” Larman said of the Royal Family’s silence on Prince Harry’s claims. “I think Prince William should have given an interview in which he extended the hand of brotherhood.”

The royal expert, and author of the new book, The Windsors at War: The King, His Brother and a Family Divided, said, “[William] should have said, ‘we’re all very concerned about him. We understand that he [had] the most awful traumatic shock when his mother died so young. You know, we know life has been hard for him.’”

He also stated that he “can’t see in the current situation” how the Duke was going to “have any sort of relationship” with any of the members of the Royal Family.