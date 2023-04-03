Camilla gets emotional as she reveals her hobby: 'I'm too old'

Queen Consort Camilla, during her visit to elementary school in Germany last week, revealed her lifelong passion for horses while chatting with the young students about her hobby.



King Charles III's was full of emotions when she revealed touchy details of her love for horses, saying: "I used to have horses I rode but sadly I don't ride any longer."

The 75-year-old, during the stop in Hamburg, said: "I think I'm too old but I have racehorses. Last night I watched on my screen one of the foals being born, which was very exciting."



Like her mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth II and other members of the royal family, Camilla has a passion for horses and various equestrian disciplines.

Previously, it was reported that the Queen Consort would be listed as a co-owner of the late Queen's racehorses alongside King Charles who inherited them after his mother's passing.

Camilla, who would be crowned alongside her husband King Charles on May 6, is not spending time in the saddle, but she remains connected to horses and riding through her royal platform. Last month, she presented the trophy to the winning jockey at the Cheltenham Festival.