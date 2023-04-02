Seth Rogen slams 'Donkey Kong' rap

Seth Rogen shared his reaction to the infamous Donkey Kong Rap, calling it one of the "worst rap songs of all time."

The Super Mario Bros actor voiced Donkey Kong in the film, due next month as he reacted to the rap song's clip.

"In the history of video game soundtracks, one song towers above all," said Rogen, signaling to the 'DK Rap' — the theme song to Nintendo 64 game Donkey Kong 64.



The 40-year-old revealed that the song introduced his character in the film.

However, the Superbad actor admitted that the song is "objectively one of the worst rap songs of all time" — though a brief singalong revealed that he knows the words.

The composer of the DK Rap, Grant Kirkhope, reacted to Rogen's roast clip, "If you'd told me in '97 when I wrote the worst rap track in the history of rap tracks, that it would go on to be in a Mario Bros movie [I] would've burst with excitement."

In 2021, Kirkhope also tendered apologized to fans for subjecting them to "that bloody awful rap. "