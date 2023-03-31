 
Friday March 31, 2023
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘clawing’ way back into the Firm: ‘Hollywood slips day by day’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are reportedly being pushed to ‘claw’ back into the Royal Family as Hollywood fades

By Web Desk
March 31, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly trying to ‘claw’ their way back into the Royal Family, given their continual sidelining in Hollywood.

These claims and accusations have just been brought to light by Sky News Australia.

The To Di for Daily podcast host started by saying, “It amazes me that they claw onto the Royal Family while continuing to alienate Meghan's and we know exactly why - because their brand is the glossy tiaras, their brand is the pomp and ceremony.”

Before concluding she added, “They need it and they are losing it day by day living in Montecito, California.”