Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘clawing’ way back into the Firm: ‘Hollywood slips day by day’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly trying to ‘claw’ their way back into the Royal Family, given their continual sidelining in Hollywood.
These claims and accusations have just been brought to light by Sky News Australia.
The To Di for Daily podcast host started by saying, “It amazes me that they claw onto the Royal Family while continuing to alienate Meghan's and we know exactly why - because their brand is the glossy tiaras, their brand is the pomp and ceremony.”
Before concluding she added, “They need it and they are losing it day by day living in Montecito, California.”
Rihanna announced her second pregnancy during Super Bowl Halftime show
Clint Eastwood to make final film of his career at Warner Bros, before retiring
Jamie Harris is currently seen in 'Carnival Row' season 2
Manoj Bajpayee was last seen in 'Gulmohar' along with Sharmila Tagore
The teaser was posted on March 31st and their tenth mini-album will be called 'FML'
John Owen Lowe admits having doubts about working with dad Rob Lowe in 'Unstable'