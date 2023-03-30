Netflix to release exciting Sports Documentaries: Check out the list

Netflix is all set to bring sports documentaries covering sports such as tennis, golf, and basketball. The streaming giant will release sports documentaries in 2023 and beyond. Check out the complete list below.





1. Break Point (Part 2): Release Date: June 2023



2. Break Point (Season 2): Release Date in 2024



3. Full Swing (Season 2): Release Date in 2024



4. Quarterback (Season 1): Release Date Mid-2023



5. Heart of Invictus (2023): Release Date 2023



6. At Home with the Furys (Season 1): Release Date in 2023



7. Untitled Tour de France series (Season 1): Release Date in 2023



8. Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 6): Release Date in 2024



9. Untitled David Beckham Documentary: To be announced



10. Untitled Six Nations Rugby Docuseries: To be announced



11. Untitled FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Docuseries: To be announced





